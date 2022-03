March 15 is National Equal Pay Day in the U.S. and our nation’s leaders are delivering remarks on gender-based pay disparities.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will attend an event Tuesday evening to mark Women’s History Month and Equal Pay Day.

The event is set to begin at 5 p.m.