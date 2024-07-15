The man killed at a Trump rally died shielding his family. Neighbors share stories of 2 others hurt

Flowers and a tribute to fallen firefighter Corey Comperatore are pictured at the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company in Buffalo Township, Pa., Monday, July 15, 2024. Comperatore was shot and killed at the Trump rally in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BUTLER, Pa. – The bystander killed when a sniper opened fire at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania was a beloved family man and girl dad who served his community with “quiet resilience,” his loved ones said Monday.

Corey D. Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, raised two daughters with his high school sweetheart while working as a project and tooling engineer. He also spent a decade as an Army reservist and many years as a volunteer firefighter, where he also served for a time as chief, according to his obituary.

“His courage was not the loud and boisterous kind; it was the courage of quiet resilience,” the tribute said. “Corey’s legacy is not just in the major milestones he achieved but in the small acts of kindness that marked his everyday life.”

Comperatore died Saturday during an attempt to kill Trump at the rally in Butler, which left the former president bloodied from an injury to his ear. Comperatore spent his final moments shielding his family from gunfire before he was killed, Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

Two other bystanders injured in the attack remained hospitalized Monday in critical but stable condition, according to an Allegheny General Hospital spokesperson. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, is an ex-Marine who has spent decades working as a machinist with Siemens USA. James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, had retired after managing a Pennsylvania state liquor store.

Dutch had served in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm during his time with the Marines from 1986 to 1992, winning several medals, including one for combat. More recently, he has served as commandant of the local chapter of the Marine Corps League, a fraternal group.

A relative reached by phone Monday said the family did not want to discuss his condition.

“Please pray for the victims and Mr. Trump,” said the relative, who hung up before giving his full name.

A former next-door neighbor said that, like most people on the street, Dutch took care of his family, pets and property while working to make ends meet. He occasionally grumbled about the government, the neighbor said, but no more than anyone else.

“Everybody was too busy trying to keep their head above water. He was no different than anybody else,” said Chris Race, who said he lived next door to Dutch for about a decade.

“He didn’t have a 10-foot American flag above his house,” he said. “He was your standard citizen who was a former Marine. Just concerned about his country like anybody else. Just got caught in a bad situation, it sounds like.”

Copenhaver had become more interested in local issues about three years ago, when he joined neighbors in raising concerns about a proposed housing development up the road, according to Albert Quaye, a Moon Township supervisor and friend.

After the issue died down, people eventually drifted away — but not Copenhaver, who has faithfully attended municipal meetings ever since.

“He just liked local politics. He starting getting into it,” Quaye said. “There were times when he was the only person there and we’d go, ‘Jim, what do you think?’”

Eventually, Copenhaver was tapped to serve on the township’s military banner committee. Quaye said Copenhaver’s son is an Air Force officer, and that he is married with several grandchildren.

“He’s a healthy 74,” Quaye said.

Mike Joos, who was president of the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department when Comperatore served as chief, said he led his colleagues into burning buildings — and they followed, knowing they could trust him.

“That takes a certain kind of person,” Joos said.

High school classmate Natalie Thimons said neither Comperatore nor his wife had ever dated anyone else. Their daughters are now in their 20s.

“I don’t think you can find anyone that would say anything bad about either of them,” said Thimons, 50, of Brackenridge. “He loved and adored his daughters. They were his life.”

___ Dale reported from Philadelphia, Hollingsworth from Mission, Kansas, and Rubinkam from northeastern Pennsylvania.