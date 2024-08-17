Trump is on tap to rally Pennsylvania voters near Biden's native Scranton and counter Harris' surge

A supporter walks past a cardboard cutout of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump before a campaign rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Donald Trump is rallying voters on Saturday in northeastern Pennsylvania, a swath of the pivotal battleground state where he hopes conservative, white working-class voters near President Joe Biden’s hometown will boost the Republican's chances of winning back the White House.

In 2016 and 2020, Trump crushed his Democratic rivals in the county that is home to blue-collar Wilkes-Barre. This Rust Belt region, home to Biden’s native Scranton, offers Trump hope and helps him spotlight Democratic vulnerabilities after the president ended his reelection bid and Vice President Kamala Harris launched her campaign.

His remarks, expected at 4 p.m. EDT, come as Democrats prepare for their four-day national convention that kicks off Monday in Chicago and will mark the party's welcoming of Harris as their nominee. Her replacement of Biden with less than four months before the November election reinvigorated Democrats and their coalition, and has presented a new challenge for Trump.

He has hammered Harris on the economy, associating her with the Biden administration’s inflation woes and likening her latest proposal against price gouging to measures in communist nations. Trump says a federal ban on price gouging for groceries would lead to food shortages, rationing and hunger.

In his visits to the nation's No. 2 natural gas state, Trump has cited Harris’ past opposition to fracking, an oil and gas extraction process. Her campaign has tried to soften her stance, saying she would not ban it, even though that was her position when she was seeking the 2020 presidential nomination.

Some Democrats in Pennsylvania acknowledge the challenges but say the economy is what concerns most people in the area.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said in an interview that voters are “really fired up.” David Harris' rally in Philadelphia to introduce her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with 36 field offices, including several in more Republican-leaning parts of the state.

“The energy has clearly shifted in a dramatic way toward Vice President Harris,” Davis said. He argued that Trump “just goes on rambling rants and just makes personal attacks on Harris.”

On Sunday, Harris plans a bus tour starting in Pittsburgh, with a stop in Rochester, a small town to the north. Trump has scheduled a visit Monday to a plant that manufactures nuclear fuel containers in York. Trump's running mate JD Vance is expected to be in Philadelphia that day.

Trump's Saturday rally will be his fifth at the arena in Wilkes-Barre, the largest city in Luzerne County, where he has had victories the past two elections. Biden bested Trump in neighboring Lackawanna County, where the Democrat has long promoted his working-class roots in Scranton.

Some of Biden's loyal supporters in this former industrial city of 76,000 were upset to see party leaders put pressure the president to step aside.

Diane Munley, 63, says she called dozens of members of Congress to vouch for Biden. Munley eventually came to terms with Biden's decision and is now very supportive of Harris.

“I can’t deny the enthusiasm that’s been going on with this ticket right now. I am so into it,” Munley said. “It just wasn’t happening with Joe, and I couldn’t see it at the time because I was so connected to him.”

She said she does not know a Democrat or even independent in her circle of a couple hundred people who is not fully committed to Harris and Walz.

“We are all-in on Kamala Harris,” Munley said. “All in 110%.” ___

Associated Press writer Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.