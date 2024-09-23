Election 2024 Latest: Trump and Harris work to expand their coalitions in final weeks of election

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Wilmington International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The lines that have long defined each party’s policy priorities are blurring as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump seek to expand their coalitions in the final weeks of a fiercely competitive presidential election. The contest may well hinge on how many disaffected suburban Republicans vote for Harris and how much of Democrats’ traditional base — African Americans, Latinos, young people and labor union members — migrates to Trump.

That’s prompting both candidates to take stances that would have once been anathema to their bases, scrambling longtime assumptions about what each party stands for.

Trump is expected to travel to the swing state of Pennsylvania on Monday to speak about his plans to counter U.S. reliance on China with a group led by a loyalist who served as his top intelligence official. The event on Monday focuses on proposals to increase America’s food supply and to protect U.S. farmers. Harris will visit Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Later Monday, Trump is expected to rally voters at 7 p.m. Eastern in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a town east of Pittsburgh, where he hopes conservative, white working-class voters help him pull ahead of Harris.

Here’s the latest:

Harris reaches agreement on transition planning with Biden administration

Vice President Kamala Harris’ transition team has reached an agreement with the General Services Administration to accept pre-election support from the federal government to prepare for her potential presidency.

The agency, which is required by law to offer office space, technology support and other resources to major party nominees, posted the agreement to its website on Monday. The signed memorandum, which governs IT, record-keeping and ethics policies, is dated Sept. 19.

There was no word on whether former President Donald Trump’s team would reach an agreement before Election Day. But the agency said it was prepared to provide services to the Trump transition team once an agreement is executed and services are accepted.

Transition planning is well under way across the federal government in advance of the Jan. 20, 2025 handoff by President Joe Biden to Trump or Harris.

Last week, Chief of Staff Jeffrey Zientshosted a meeting of the White House Transition Coordinating Committee — the government’s senior-most transition planning group — and for the first time this year included Harris and Trump representatives. And agencies are preparing detailed briefing memos on their activities to share with the eventual winner’s team.

Trump is set to travel to Pennsylvania stops focused on countering China

Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail Monday and expected to travel to the swing state of Pennsylvania to speak about his plans to counter the U.S. reliance on China with a group led by a loyalist who served as his top intelligence official.

The former president and Republican presidential nominee is attending the 3 p.m. Eastern event in a rural area outside of Pittsburgh hosted by the Protecting America Initiative, which is led by Richard Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, and former New York congressman Lee Zeldin.

Trump has embraced tariffs as he tries to appeal to working-class voters who oppose free-trade deals and the outsourcing of factories and jobs. The event on Monday focuses on proposals to increase America’s food supply and to protect U.S. farmers.

The National Agricultural Law Center estimates 24 states ban or limit foreigners without residency and foreign businesses or governments from owning private farmland. The issue emerged after a Chinese billionaire bought more than 130,000 acres near a U.S. Air Force base in Texas and another Chinese company sought to build a corn plant near an Air Force base in North Dakota.

Later on Monday, Trump is expected to rally voters at 7 p.m. Eastern in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a town east of Pittsburgh, where he is hoping conservative, white working-class voters help him pull ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris, his opponent. Harris is also visiting Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Man accused in apparent assassination attempt left note indicating he intended to kill Trump

The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and maintained in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the Justice Department said Monday.

The new allegations were included in a detention memo filed ahead of a hearing Monday at which the Justice Department was expected to argue that 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh should remain locked up as the case moves forward.

The details are meant to buttress prosecutors’ assertions that Routh is a threat to public safety with a premeditated plan to kill Trump — a plot officials say was thwarted by a Secret Service agent who spotted a rifle poking out of shrubbery on the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing.