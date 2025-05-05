The Latest: Trump orders crumbling Alcatraz prison to be rebuilt and reopened

President Donald Trump talks with reporters on Air Force One as he heads back to Washington, Sunday, May 4, 2025, from West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump made some more announcements in social media posts late Sunday — he said he’s ordered federal agencies to reopen and expand Alcatraz, the notorious and crumbling former island prison in San Francisco Bay. And he threatened a 100% tariff on foreign-made films, leaving unclear how that could possibly be implemented.

Earlier on Air Force One, he accused Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum of being too fearful of drug cartels after she rejected his proposal to send U.S. troops to Mexico. And in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” that aired Sunday, Trump said he doesn’t know whether U.S. citizens and noncitizens alike deserve constitutionally guaranteed due process rights.

The Latest:

The White House announced these events on the president's Monday schedule:

1. 1:00 p.m. eastern: Trump is scheduled to deliver “a sports announcement.” 2. 3:00 p.m.: Trump is set to sign executive orders 3. 3:30 p.m.: Trump will welcome home a returned citizen 4. 6:55 p.m.: Trump will depart the White House and head to Trump National Golf Club 5. 7:30 p.m.: Trump will attend a dinner for MAGA Inc.

1. 9:20 p.m.: Trump is due to head back to the White House

Trump will announce NFL draft site in White House announcement, AP source says

The 2027 NFL draft is heading to the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House. The NFL declined to comment.

Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.