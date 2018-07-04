55 percent of American voters disapprove of the job Trump is doing, poll shows

President Donald Trump during the summit with North Korea in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

According to a Quinnipiac University Poll, as of July 3, 55 percent of voters disapprove of the way President Trump is handling his job as president compared to 52 as of June 20.

Of the 55 percent who disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president, 63 percent of women disapproved compared to 46 percent of men.

Along racial lines, 50 percent of white voters disapproved compared to 92 percent of black voters and 64 percent of Hispanic voters.

Based on character traits such as honesty and leadership, Trump gets low marks. Fifty-eight percent of voters say he is not honest, 55 percent say he does not have good leadership skills, 62 percent say he is not level-headed and 62 percent say he does not provide the U.S. with moral leadership.

While he got low marks in those categories, 63 percent of voters say he is a strong person and 57 percent say he is intelligent.

Ninety-one percent of American voters say the lack of civility in politics is a serious problem and 47 percent blame Trump more for his lack of civility.

From June 27 – July 1, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,020 voters nationwide, with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points, including design effect. Live interviewers call landlines and cellphones.

