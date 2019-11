Democratic presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) speaks during a campaign rally on October 17, 2019 in Grand Prairie, Texas. O'Rourkes Rally Against Fear was held to counter President Trump's campaign rally today in Texas.…

WASHINGTON - Democrat Beto O'Rourke announced the end of his presidential campaign on Friday.

He made the announcement on Twitter, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively.



In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

He posted a longer message here.

In August, O'Rourke came to our region, becoming the first candidate to do so this election season.

In the Oct. 17-29 polling window, O'Rourke was tied for seventh place among Democratic candidates, according to the Real Clear Politics average.



