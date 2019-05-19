Former CIA Chief Brennan to brief Dems on Iran, AP sources say

WASHINGTON - House Democrats will hear from former CIA director John Brennan about the situation in Iran, inviting him to speak amid heightened concerns over the Trump administration's sudden moves in the region.

Brennan is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, and he's scheduled to talk to House Democrats at a private caucus meeting Tuesday. That's according to a Democratic aide and another person familiar with the private meeting. Both requested anonymity to discuss the meeting.

The invitation to Brennan and the former State Department official and top negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, Wendy Sherman, offers counterprogramming to the Trump administration's closed-door briefing for lawmakers, also planned for Tuesday. Democratic lawmakers are likely to attend both.

Trump is downplaying potential military conflict with Iran, and lawmakers want more information.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.