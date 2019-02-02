Lt. Gov. Fairfax: 'I'm shocked and saddened' with Northam photo

The man who could be the next governor of Virginia has spoken.

In a statement on Twitter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax commented on the saga surrounding Gov. Ralph Norton since Friday, when a photo from Northam’s medical school yearbook page in 1984 surfaced that showed people in blackface and a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Northam said on Saturday that he does not plan to resign and that he was not the person in the KKK robe or in blackface.

Fairfax, who is African-American, said in a tweet that he is “shocked and saddened” by the images and that Northam apologized to him.

“As we commemorate 400 years since the first enslaved Africans were brought to Virginia, it is painful to experience such a searing reminder of the modern legacy of our nation’s original sin,” Fairfax said. "And, as someone whose great-great-great grandfather was enslaved in Virgina, this episode strikes particularly close to home. The Governor needed to apologize, and I’m glad he did so.”



