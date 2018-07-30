McNamara announces bid for House of Delegates

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Supervisor Joe McNamara is the first person to announce his candidacy for the House of Delegates seat being vacated by Greg Habeeb.

The longtime supervisor declared his intentions for the 8th District at the Salem Ice Cream Parlor on Monday morning.

He currently represents the Windsor Hills District of the county.

"I've worked with so many great people over the last 20 years in local politics we've established so many things. We've shown that by working together we can create good conservative government that meets the needs of the citizens," said McNamara.

After seven years in office, Habeeb announced his resignation Friday in order to spend more time with his family.

The Republican-leaning district covers Salem and parts of Roanoke, Montgomery and Craig counties.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.