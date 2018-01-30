President Trump to attend Republican retreat at The Greenbrier this week

Taken on January 29, 2018 at The White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. - Two days after President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address, he'll be heading to West Virginia.

The president is scheduled to speak at the House and Senate Republicans’ annual legislative planning conference in White Sulphur Springs at The Greenbrier Resort.

WSAZ reports that, according to the White House, Air Force One is expected to arrive around 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg, West Virginia.

The conference will be held Wednesday through Friday at The Greenbrier.

The resort is owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice who in August, switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

