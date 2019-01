U.S. President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has been invited to the House Chamber on February 5 to deliver his State of the Union address.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent the invitation to President Donald Trump on Monday.

The president's address was originally scheduled for January 29.