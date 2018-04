U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd gathered at the Local 18 Richfield Facility of the Operating Engineers Apprentice and Training, on March 29, 2018, in Richfield, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

As of Monday, 50 percent of likely voters approve of the work President Trump is doing.

This statistic comes from the Rasmussen Reports daily president tracking poll.

Trump's disapproval rate currently sits at 49 percent.

The latest stats included 33 percent of voters who strongly approve of the president's performance, and 39 percent who strongly disapprove.