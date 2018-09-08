Virginia GOP elects new chairman

RICHMOND, Va. - The Republican Party of Virginia has elected a new chairman after its previous leader resigned.

The party said in a statement Saturday that members of the State Central Committee had elected Jack Wilson of Chesterfield to finish former Chairman John Whitbeck's term. Wilson will be eligible to run for re-election in 2020.

The change in leadership comes at a tough time for the state GOP. Republicans did poorly in last year's state-level elections, President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2016, and Republicans haven't won a statewide election since 2009.

Whitbeck announced in June that he would be stepping down from the unpaid position.

