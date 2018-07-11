Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine remains undecided on Kavanaugh vote

WASHINGTON - Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said that while many of his fellow Democrats have already said they will oppose the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, he has not yet made up his mind how he will vote on the Supreme Court nominee.

On Wednesday morning, Kaine told reporters that he has a lot of concerns about Kavanaugh.

He said he is particularly worried over the effect the judge could have on abortion rights and abolition of the Affordable Care Act, but Kaine insists he must do a lot of research before he decides how he will vote.

"My goal is to review the record with my staff, interview Judge Kavanaugh in my office. Possibly offer some of those ideas to the judiciary committee members who will be questioning him. Watch that hearing before making a final decision," said Kaine

He says he would like to see the Senate wait until after the midterm elections to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination.

The senator is up for re-election himself.

His Republican challenger, Corey Stewart, tweeted this statement this week:

Americans want SCOTUS to defend our Constitutional Rights, not advance @timkaine's radical, out-of-touch leftwing agenda. I look forward to Justice Kavanaugh serving in that role and urge the Senate to put politics aside and support this very qualified & well-respected nominee. pic.twitter.com/mwUjOdvWer — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) July 10, 2018

