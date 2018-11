Christian Worth has won Democratic nominee for delegate of the 24th Congressional District in an unassembled caucus.

Worth was chosen the candidate over Nicholas Betts of Lexington and Kenneth Bumgarner of Amherst.

Worth received 301 votes, Bumgarner had 101 votes and Betts had 20 votes.

Worth will be the Democratic nominee for the special election on Dec. 18.



