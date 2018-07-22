Popular food pantry organizes race to help feed more families in need

ROCKY MOUNT - A race to help provide meals for struggling families in the area will soon get underway.

Each month, more than 400 families across our region depend on the God's Provision Food Pantry in Rocky Mount.

The donation-based food pantry is solely run by volunteers through the Rocky Mount Church of God.

Church organizers are planning their biggest fundraiser to date. The Kingdom Run 5K fundraiser will help raise money to stock the pantry, and ultimately reach more families in need. Rev. Robert Meredith said it’s a way to help give back to the community while promoting physical as well as spiritual wellness.

"We are hoping that this fundraiser will help us to increase our capacity to minister to more families to help,” Meredith said.

Church member Seajay Meador is coordinating the run. She said, as a busy mom, she hadn’t been able to volunteer in the pantry as often as she wanted to, so organizing the fundraiser was a great way to give back.

“It's supporting our community in ways that we haven't been able to do that before. It would help feed families, as other race events do but this is one that provides help directly to those in our community,” Meador said.

The 5K is August 25 in Rocky Mount. For more information or to register visit http://rmcog.com/race.



