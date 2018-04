WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. - President Donald Trump will be in West Virginia on Thursday for a roundtable discussion about taxes.

He's set to arrive in White Sulphur Springs at 2:25 p.m.

Among the topics expected to be discussed are Medicare and social security cuts, middle-class tax changes, and the tax plan's effect on insurance premiums.

10 News will have a reporter there. We are planning to livestream the event, here and on Facebook.

