Radford man sent to hospital after fight broke out at residence

RADFORD, Va. - A Radford man was sent to the hospital after Radford police say that they found him unconscious after being called to the 1200 block of Lawrence Street in reference to a fight that broke out.

Witnesses said that the male victim was attacked by a group of four to five men.

Police said the victim was taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and then transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

If you have any information about the crime, please contact police at 540-267-3207.

