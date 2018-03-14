Radford University Bookstore stocked with NCAA championship merchandise one day after win

RADFORD - Celebrations are just getting started in the New River Valley. Radford University's men’s basketball team’s first NCAA win has stirred up a lot of excitement across campus.

The campus Barnes and Noble bookstore is already stocked with championship t-shirts.

Students began piling in to pick up their merchandise early Wednesday morning, and the store was ready thanks to a rush order. Manager Jaime Hillman said the store wasted no time in supplying a demand they knew would explode across the campus as fans would be excited to buy some championship swag.

”Yesterday was the first-ever NCAA win in the school’s history, so people get excited. They get motivated and they want to buy stuff. They don't want to wait,” Hillman said. “We purposely work very diligently.”

Hillman said she had the help of her home office in New Jersey.

“They helped pull all of that together for us,” Hillman said.

Students were certainly excited about the new merchandise that not only celebrates a milestone win but a piece of Radford University’s history. Merchandise can be purchased in the store or online here.





