Radford - Celebrating a century! A New River Valley woman is about to reach a major milestone.

Pearl Dobbins of Radford is turning 100 years old on Saturday. Pearl has one daughter, four grand-children, seven great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Her family is throwing her a birthday party at her church in Radford Sunday.

Join 10 News in wishing her the happiest of birthdays.

