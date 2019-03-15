Ramp and lane closures on Route 460 begin tonight to complete construction

ROANOKE, Va.- - FROM VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION: Beginning Friday, March 15 at 10 p.m., through the afternoon of Sunday, March 17, additional work will be conducted on the new ramp from eastbound Route 460 bypass to westbound Route 460 business.

Weather permitting, striping, paving operations and sign installation will take place. The ramp onto Peppers Ferry Road from eastbound 460 and the eastbound right lane of Route 460 will be closed.

This is the same as the previous configuration during construction. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Once this work is completed, the new ramp will open to traffic over the weekend.

This $2.1 million project began in the spring of 2018 and was expected to be completed by June of 2018 but will now open ahead of schedule. The purpose of the new eastbound ramp is to alleviate congestion on Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Road).

