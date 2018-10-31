Ready for your extra hour of sleep? Daylight saving time to end Sunday

Are you ready to “fall back?” How about this weekend?

Yes, it’s that time of year once again. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. (And yes: We said daylight saving time. There’s no “S” at the end of the word "saving," in this instance. Go tell your friends).

Anyway, now might be a good opportunity for you to make a mental note: With the arrival of standard time, the clocks will get turned back by an hour at 2 a.m. for most of the United States, meaning that this is the “good” switch -- we gain an hour of sleep instead of losing it.

This tradition of springing forward and falling back is in place for most of the U.S., with the exception of several places, including Hawaii and most of Arizona. Under the Uniform Time Act, as amended, states can exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time by state law, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Some additional states have considered doing away with DST, rather than changing the clocks each spring and fall, but it hasn’t happened yet.

There might be some benefits to the time change each year. You could use daylight saving time, for example, to help reboot sleeping habits. And according to the Department of Transportation, DST is observed for reasons to include saving energy, preventing traffic injuries and reducing crime.

DST is meant to decrease the amount of daylight in the morning hours, so that more daylight is available in the evenings during the summer months. But now that we’re rolling into winter, you know what that means: it’ll start getting darker earlier (which is always kind of a downer, right?)

All in all, we're here to remind you: Turn back your clocks this weekend!

