Red Nose Day is Thursday!

The annual event raises money and awareness for kids living in poverty in the U.S. and around the world. You can watch it WSLS 10/NBC.

It's raised nearly $150 million dollars over the past four years.

There will be music, performances, and how the money is used to change and save the lives of children in need.

Something many people are also looking forward to, the mini-sequel of the iconic Oscar-nominated film "Four Weddings and a Funeral" titled "One Red Nose Day and a Wedding." The two hour event kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday.

There are five new Red Noses.

You can get them for $2 dollars at Walgreens, and all of the money goes to the Red Nose Day fund.



