Roanoke City business robbed at gunpoint

ROANOKE - Roanoke City Police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday night. Police need the public's help finding the man responsible.

According to Roanoke City Police, a hooded man robbed a business in the 3300 block of Brandon Avenue SW on Friday night.

Employees told police a man walked into the business and showed a firearm, then demanded money. Employees handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and he left the store.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man with a beard, He was wearing khakis and a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up.

No arrests have been made.

If anyone knows more information about this incident they’re asked to call 911 and share what they know.



