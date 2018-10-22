Roanoke City elementary school given grant at Redskins halftime

ROANOKE - A local elementary school took home a big win from the Washington Redskins vs Dallas Cowboys game Saturday night.

During halftime, Fallon Park Elementary received a $2,000 grant for a new washer and dryer for the school.

According to Justin McLeod, Coordinator for Community Relations/Social Media, the Loads of Love (LOL) program made the grant possible. The Loads of Love program was started by player Nick Sundberg. Sundberg posed for a picture with Fallon Park Principal Nikki Mitchem.

