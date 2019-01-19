Roanoke City police chief auctions off jersey for Big Brothers Big Sisters

ROANOKE - A piece of Star City history is up for auction, to help foster positive relationships between police and at-risk local youth. Roanoke City police chief Tim Jones has donated his Guns and Hoses hockey jersey which is signed and autographed by him, and the members of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.



The money raised goes to the Bigs in Blue program through Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"It's really mutually beneficial. The kids at first are really apprehensive of these officers. They seem scary at first in their uniforms. Maybe they(the kids) had bad experiences with the police in the past, this is really a way for those officers in Big Brothers Big Sisters to break down those walls between law-enforcement and the community they serve,” Josh Thoemke, BBBS CEO said.

The opening bid started at $100. You can bid on the jersey here.



