Roanoke Fire and Rescue contains fire in Vinton

VINTON, Va. - The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Elm Street in Vinton around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire department says that the first crews who got to the scene found smoke coming from the attic of the two-story house where two adults and a teenager live. Authorities said they were home at the time of the fire and they made it out safely.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to the front of the house and the attic, and there is smoke and water damage to the home.

The family has been displaced from their home but will stay locally.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.