Roanoke native Ross Copperman nominated for Grammy

ROANOKE - A Roanoke County native, Ross Copperman, is up for a Grammy Sunday night for his Blake Shelton song "I Lived It." Copperman grew up in the Roanoke Valley, graduating from Glenvar High School, and attended James Madison University.

Previously he won a huge country music award-- The Academy of Country Music's Songwriter of the Year.

Over the past few years, Copperman has worked with some big names in Nashville on songs that have been all over the country music charts. Some of his works include: Kenny Chesney's "Pirate Flag," Luke Bryan's "Lose My Mind," Brett Eldredge's "Beat of the Music," and Billy Currington's "Don't it."

Keep up with his Grammy nomination on this year’s website.

The 2019 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.