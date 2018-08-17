Roanoke police looking for man wanted for early morning stabbing

ROANOKE - Roanoke Police are looking for George Allen, 41, of Roanoke after an early morning stabbing Friday.

Police say around 1:30 am., officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Cove Road NW. Police found a woman who told them there had been a fight between two men a short time earlier.

During the investigation, officers located Gregory Brown, 48 of Roanoke, a short distance from the home with non-life threatening wounds. Brown was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers obtained a warrant on George Allen, 41, of Roanoke, for Malicious Wounding.

If you know where he his, you're asked to call 911 and share what you know.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.