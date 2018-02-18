Roanoke police search for man who fled after being arrested

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are searching for a man who fled after being arrested Saturday evening.

Police stopped a vehicle on 9th Street and Bullitt Avenue Southeast at 7 p.m. Saturday for a traffic violation.

Police said a passenger identified as Richard Thomas Hale, 36, of Vinton, was found to have a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Hale was placed under arrest and placed in the back seat of the officer's vehicle, police said. The officer went back to the stopped vehicle to gather additional information related to the traffic stop.

Police said Hale was no longer in the vehicle upon the officer's return to the police car.

A perimeter was established and attempts to locate him were unsuccessful, police said.

Hale is described by police as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Hale's location is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.