Roanoke shooting victim tells police he didn't know attacker

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

It happened in the 300 block of Hanover Avenue, which is right off of Orange Avenue.

The call came in around 10:35 p.m., according to Roanoke City dispatch.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and had to be taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial. He is not being named at this time.

The victim told police that he did not know the person who shot him, though he believed it was a black male.

Police have not yet made an arrest.

