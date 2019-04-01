Roanoke Valley Autism Awareness Month events

ROANOKE - April is Autism Awareness month. Word Autism Day is Tuesday, April 2.

Different community organizations will come together in Roanoke to Light Up Elmwood Park blue from 6-8 p.m.

The Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center wants to increase the understanding and acceptance of people with autism with multiple events this month.

April 13th is a night with the Salem Red Sox where there will be special jerseys, a silent auction and students being part of the game. Some of your ticket price benefits the organization.

For more on other events you can visit braacroanoke.org

