Rocky Mount police investigating shots fired near Leanor Street on Tuesday

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - Rocky Mount police officers responded to reports of shots fired, possibly during an altercation, near Leanor and Edgemont streets on Tuesday at 11:14 a.m.

Officers located a witness with a fresh wound on his hand, who was treated on the scene by Rocky Mount Rescue Squad. Although the wound was fresh, police say no one at the scene suffered any physical injury from the discharge of the firearm.

Based on witness statements, officers located a beige Escalade SUV near the scene on Woodlawn Drive, where the person who allegedly fired the weapon was seen running, police said. The vehicle was inspected for evidence as part of the investigation.

Charges are pending further information. Authorities are still searching for the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 540-483-9275.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.