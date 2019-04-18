Rocky Mount police say crystal meth most abused drug

ROCKY MOUNT -

Illegal drug habits are changing among users. Meth is a growing concern among local law enforcement and Rocky Mount police said most of is coming from Mexico.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said drug users are moving away from opioids, including heroin, turning to crystal meth.

Investigator S. Richardson said the meth they are seeing is manufactured in super-labs in Mexico and smuggled in from Atlanta and other large cities. He said users are transitioning to a higher-quality substance that has a stronger high, and is more readily available.

“We are seeing that rise more in crystal meth that has a larger crystal-like substance that's coming from Mexico,” Richardson said.

Richardson said the problem is hard to combat, especially when it involves not only other jurisdictions, but other countries. He says the trend of drug use changes rapidly – sometimes even day to day.

Investigator T. Craig said users are less likely to manufacture meth on their own due to stricter laws, enforcement and the danger meth labs can cause.

“Better, higher quality meth is easier to get. A lot of people are going away from the shake-and-bake method and buying the high-quality meth,” Craig said.



