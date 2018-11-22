Sadie: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Sadie is a sweet, loving, and caring teenage girl. She is talented in artwork, loves music and tacos, and likes to play the guitar.

The 17-year old enjoys time outdoors in nature and riding horses. An animal lover, she would very much like to have pets one day. She participates in JROTC. Sadie has maintained contact with her biological family in Virginia and would like to continue to do so.

Sadie is looking for a forever family to share her adventures, love, and life with. She looks forward to joining a family that values open and healthy communication.

If you would like to learn more about Sadie or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

