Sagging pants could become illegal in South Carolina

Two youths wear their pants with underwear showing on April 23, 2009 in Riviera Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A new bill has been presented to the South Carolina State House floor that would make it illegal for a person to "wear pants sagging more than three inches below his ileum," according to WISTV 10.

The ileum is defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as "the last division of the small intestine extending between the jejunum and large intestine." This would put the state-approved waistline just below your belly button.

If approved, violators who attend state colleges and universities would be penalized by having their financial aid and scholarships denied, suspended or revoked. Fines would also be assessed to violators.

In July 2016, the Timmonsville, South Carolina, Town Council passed an ordinance banning sagged pants. Violators are given a verbal warning and upon second violation, a written warning is issued and the violator's name is placed in a law enforcement registry. On a third violation, the violator is issued a citation and a fine ranging from $100 to $600, as determined by a city judge.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.