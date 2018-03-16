Saints running back Trey Edmunds returns to hometown of Danville

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Trey Edmunds #33 of the New Orleans Saints fields the opening kickoff of the game agains the Minnesota Vikings on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah…

DANVILLE, Va. - New Orleans Saints running back Trey Edmunds will be at the God's Pit Crew Distribution Center on Thursday, March 22, for a meet-and-greet.

The Danville native says the people of New Orleans remember the work of God's Pit Crew after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and are still talking about it. In return, he wants to bring support and awareness for local nonprofits.

"I've always been the type of person to help out others," said Edmunds. "I want to use my platform to change someone else's lives for the better, because there is always work to be done."

The meet-and-greet will be from 10 a.m. to noon on the upper level of the GPC Distribution Center at the rear Parkland Drive entrance. To meet Trey and get his autograph, GPC officials encourage everyone to bring a mini foam football (approximately 5 inches) to donate to their upcoming International Blessing Bucket program. Full-size footballs will not be accepted.

Next month, God's Pit Crew will launch the International Blessing Bucket program. Children and families in Guatemala will receive a bucket with food, hygiene products, other necessary supplies, and the mini foam football provided by meet-and-greet attendees. The program has been operated before at the local level, but this will be the first time Blessing Buckets will travel abroad.

"The mini footballs that will be collected will be a huge excitement for the families and children in Guatemala who will receive one of our International Blessing Buckets," said Rhonda Zola, vice president of ministry operations.

