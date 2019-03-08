Salem mother-daughter duo of MAT puppets to watch Darci Lynne and their famous puppet perform

SALEM -

The winner of "America's Got Talent" season 12 is coming to Roanoke this weekend.

Darci Lynne, a singer and ventriloquist was just 12 years old when she won the contest.

She again performed on the show and was a runner up on "America's Got Talent: The Champions."

On Saturday, she'll be at the Berglund Center where she’ll have several special guests. Among the crowd will be the Salem mother-daughter duo who made one of her famous puppets -- Oscar. The mouse puppet was featured on "America's Got Talent" in both her seasons.

Mary Anne and Melissa Taylor will get to see her perform at her own show for the first time.

"We are just in love with Darci. We are so proud of her. She has just picked up a puppet and just stolen everybody's hearts,” Mary Anne said.

Tickets are still available for Darci Lynne's show at the Berglund Center Saturday.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.





