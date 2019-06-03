Tuesday at 6 p.m. D-Day +75 Years: Saluting the Greatest Generation

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford runs on about 100 volunteers and the time they give back. One man in particular found his way there in retirement, but the connection he made to D-Day started at birth. Dick Elder volunteers at the memorial once a week. He walks tour groups around the property, detailing the events of June 6, 1944.

But for him the history of that day is personal. His father took part in the fighting, but Elder never got to meet his dad.

“My father participated in D-Day, so I've always been interested in what happened there. Sadly, he was killed shortly after D-Day, so I never really got to talk to him, but I was interested in finding more about books and when I moved to Virginia I found that the memorial was here,” Elder said

