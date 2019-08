Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

Get ready to pig out around the world: Saturday is International Bacon Day!

Did you know the average American consumes nearly 18 pounds of bacon each year?

About 65% of Americans say bacon should be the national food. But, people in plenty of other countries love it, too. The classic English breakfast always includes a portion of British bacon, which is called rasher.

In Germany, bacon is called speck and in Italy, it's known as pancetta.