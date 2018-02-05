Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb talk about being new Today Show team

ROANOKE - Hoda Kotb has been named the new anchor of the Today Show after Matt Lauer left, accused of sexual misconduct.

10 News anchor Jenna Zibton flew to New York for a candid conversation with the new team of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to talk about what it means for young girls across the country.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are making history.

"We kind of can't believe it. We are the first Today Show women female team, and it's just great. It feels good, feels right, feels like it's time," said Guthrie.

"There was someone who was interviewing us, and she told us her daughter pointed at the TV and said 'Oh my gosh, mom, look two women, or ladies doing the news together.' You didn't realize that was such a novelty, and now it won't be a novelty. It's not anymore, which is kind of cool," said Kotb.

Jenna: What was it like when you got the call? Was that a call was at a meeting when you found out this was going to be your new role.



Hoda Kotb: "You know, it's funny. I started filling in after all that happened, and I filled in that week and the bosses said, 'Can you come back and do next week too? We're trying to sort things out.' I said, 'OK.' Then, on the third week, they said, 'Maybe just do the third week until we iron out what we're gonna do,' and all of a sudden we sort of realized something was working and it wasn't a formal anything. Savannah and I talked about it and said 'This is kind of working,' and the bosses said, 'We kind of agree. Should we try?' It was almost like that. Not, 'Here's a moment, let's mark it,' and I think things that happen naturally and without planning and without focus groups and without anything seem to work better than things that are too thought out."

Savannah Guthrie: "It felt so right. We are very lucky to have Hoda. I think everyone recognizes that, but no more than in that moment that when I know I needed her as a friend, and I know the show and the viewers needed her. She's a delight. She's everything that people see and believe, true, times 1 million even better than you think. I think we both feel really happy that something that feels natural, it feels good and it's an actual source of happiness and joy, and now we get to do this every day. We feel really happy and grateful."

Jenna: What's it like sitting next to each other every day? You look like you have so much fun!

Hoda Kotb: "I think there's certain things you can't fake. That's the way it works. When it works, it works, and I think we feel it. Don't get us wrong, we take the job very seriously, we get it. It's an important way to a job, but we also realize that we are human beings and we come with flaws and we try our best and this is what we have and if you like it, we're happy. We want you to come in."

Savannah Guthrie: "We know how important this is. I think we both look at the show as a privilege but also a responsibility. People are tuning in and they are expecting us to be on our game and to be delivering the news and be fair and accurate, and all those things are really important us. We are journalists first, no question about it. It's great to have a friend and a partner who we have each other's back."

They both cheer each other on after good interviews or a high profile story.

Behind the scenes, they're sharing pictures of their cute kiddos. Savannah is mom to Vale and Charley. Hoda has Haley Joy, who just started walking.

Every morning, they try to balance the bad news of the day with some good news, too.

Hoda: "When you watch, you know, there's a lot of tough stuff that goes on, and we know that's really important, but there's a lot of things going on in the course of the day and we just don't want you to leave your house feeling terrible. We want you to leave your house with a little uplift, a little something, and I think just like you guys do it on your show, we try to do it on ours. We want to give you something that when you walk out the door, you have faith in people, you believe that there are better people out there, that the world is good, and so we tried to put that out there, too."

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.