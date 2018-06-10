Search continues for man who escaped from jail

WISE COUNTY, Va. - Wise County deputies continue searching for a man, who they say escaped from the Duffield Regional Jail.

Authorities say 54 year-old Samuel Penley fled from the Duffield Regional Jail Authority Friday.

He was last seen in Big Stone Gap, wearing orange coveralls.

Deputies believe he is driving a stolen 2006 Dodge Caravan with a missing hubcap, minor body damage, an expired inspection sticker and a "Friends of Coal" decal on the back windshield.

It has license plate WMT-6279.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.