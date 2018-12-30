Search underway for Pulaski man who escaped custody with stolen deputy vehicle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Police are searching for a Pulaski man wanted on multiple charges including stealing a police vehicle.

Cody Ryan Drain, 26, of Pulaski was being held in relation to a stolen vehicle, and a DUI when he escaped police custody with a stolen Montgomery County Sheriff’s vehicle.

He was arrested along with Cynthia Renee Turpit, 22, of Pulaski. She was charged with narcotics possession and conspiracy to distribute narcotics. She is being held in the Montgomery County jail without bond.

The arrests happened after the two were found in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, just before 1:30 a.m. a deputy noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen from Pulaski near the Radford Travel Center. Drain was driving the vehicle. Turpit was in the passenger seat. The deputy attempted to pull Drain over, but he of refused to stop, and a police pursuit began.

Officers with the Christiansburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police assisted with the chase. The pair eventually stopped and ran away from police on foot. The two were eventually stopped and arrested.

Drain was taken to Montgomery Regional Hospital for a blood draw for DUI-related charges. He was then taken to the magistrates office in Christiansburg. While waiting at the magistrate’s office he was able to partially remove his restraints, gain access to the driver compartment, and steal a deputy’s vehicle.

Drain left the stolen deputy’s vehicle at the end of Elliott Creek Road in the Pilot area of Montgomery County and ran away on foot, police said. Search teams from Montgomery County, Christiansburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police tracked Drain to the area of Craig’s Mountain Road but have been unable to find him.

Police urge the public to take caution if they approach Drain. Anyone with any information is asked to call police. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they are specifically asking for any information about any unusual activity in the area overnight. Tips can be made by calling (540) 382-4343.

