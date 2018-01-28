News

Serial stowaway arrested again in Chicago's O'Hare Airport

Marilyn Hartman was charged with misdemeanor trespassing on state land.

By NBC News
CHICAGO, IL - A woman nicknamed a serial stowaway was arrested again early this morning after being found at O'Hare International Airport.

Marilyn Hartman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor trespassing on state land.

She also was charged with violating the conditions of her bail bond.

She was previously arrested last week for stowing away on a flight to London, she was returned to Chicago afterwards.

After that incident, a judged ordered Hartman to stay away from airports.

Hartman has spent a year in jail after repeatedly trying to board aircraft at O'Hare and Midway airports.

