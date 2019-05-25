Shark warning! 3 great white sharks have pinged off North Carolina coast since May 7

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

Cue the music from “Jaws.”

According to the shark tracker Ocearch, three great white sharks pinged off the North Carolina coast in May, one of which was near the Virginia/North Carolina border.

One named Brunswick, who weighs 431.54 pounds, pinged northeast of Avon on Thursday.

Another named Jane, a 521-pound shark, was pinged southeast of Avon on Wednesday.

On May 7, a shark named Hal, who weights 1,420 pounds, was pinged west of the Virginia/North Carolina border.

