Shark warning! 3 great white sharks have pinged off North Carolina coast since May 7

Cue the music from “Jaws.”
According to the shark tracker Ocearch, three great white sharks pinged off the North Carolina coast in May, one of which was near the Virginia/North Carolina border.
One named Brunswick, who weighs 431.54 pounds, pinged northeast of Avon on Thursday.
Another named Jane, a 521-pound shark, was pinged southeast of Avon on Wednesday.
On May 7, a shark named Hal, who weights 1,420 pounds, was pinged west of the Virginia/North Carolina border.
