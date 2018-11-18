Shelcy: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE - Shelcy is a very happy and loving child who enjoys attention. She has positive communication skills and is able to express herself.

The 10-year old really likes art and will draw and make crafts. When she’s outside, playing with her adorable little kitten and riding her bicycle around the neighborhood are always favorite past times for her. She has a brother and sister who are very important to her.

If given one wish, Shelcy would ask to be adopted into a forever family. A caring and encouraging family would be just the support she needs to blossom into the wonderful girl she is already becoming.

If you would like to learn more about Shelcy or have questions about foster care/adoption, contact Cindy Davis at DePaul Community Resources at cdavis@depaulcr.org or 540.381.1848 x 4009 or online at www.depaulcr.org

There are more than 600 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own.

