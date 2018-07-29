Shots fired at Roanoke City Police Department

ROANOKE CITY - Shots were fired at the Roanoke City Police station overnight on Campbell Avenue. Crime scene investigation tape surrounds the front part of the department, where a bullet hole was found in the glass.

Sgt. S.B. Camp with the department said on Sunday morning officers found the bullet hole in the front window of the station. Camp said there were reports of shots fired nearby on Harrison Avenue overnight, but wasn't sure if the two incidents were related. It's unclear what time the shooting happened or a possible motive.

No one was injured. No arrests have been made.

10 News is working to bring you the latest developments on the investigation.

