Simone Biles nails two more amazing moves that will be named after her

The greatest gymnast of our time and probably ever, Simone Biles, has another two moves that will bear her name.

The US gymnastics star was taking part in the world championships Saturday in Stuttgart, Germany, where during her floor exercise routine she landed a triple-double and then on the balance beam she nailed a double-double dismount.

The triple double involves a jaw-dropping double backflip with three twists.

The floor element has officially been named after @Simone_Biles. 👑👑👑#Stuttgart2019.@USAGym pic.twitter.com/QLusB53JP5 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 5, 2019

Her dismount of beam routine was an amazing double backflip with two twists.

According to CNN, the triple double on the floor and the double-double on the beam won't be officially named for her until the sport's governing body, the Federation of International Gymnastics, gives its approval.

