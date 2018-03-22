Smoke alarm recall: Nearly half a million may fail to detect fire

Nearly half a million smoke alarms are being recalled because of an issue that compromises the alarm's ability to detect smoke.

The Kidde dual-sensor alarms were sold for between $20 and $40 from September 2016 to January 2018. They were sold on Amazon and at Walmart, The Home Depot, Menards, and other home and hardware stores.

The recall covers models PI2010 (AC/hardwired) and PI9010 (DC/battery powered).

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke.

The company will send a replacement if you have one of these products. Click here to register to get one. You can also call 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.